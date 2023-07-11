The skylines of Shanghai and Mumbai, financial capitals of China and India. Goldman Sachs projects that China will have a US$57 trillion economy by 2075, while India’s is forecast to surge to US$52.5 trillion. Photo: SCMP Composite/Shutterstock
Move over America, China and India will have bigger economies by 2075, Goldman Sachs says
- China’s economy is forecast to hit US$57 trillion by 2075, compared to India’s US$52.5 trillion and the United States’ US$51.5 trillion
- The bank projects India’s growth to be powered by its large labour force, advances in technology and rising capital investment – at China’s expense
The skylines of Shanghai and Mumbai, financial capitals of China and India. Goldman Sachs projects that China will have a US$57 trillion economy by 2075, while India’s is forecast to surge to US$52.5 trillion. Photo: SCMP Composite/Shutterstock