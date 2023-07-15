Britain granted more than 35,000 seasonal worker visas in the 12 months up to March, a rise of 10 per cent on the previous year. Photo: Bloomberg
Nepali, Indonesian farm workers in UK trapped by ‘systemic’ recruitment debt bondage
- After contracts with Nepali, Indonesian workers were dropped this year, UK scheme operators recruited from other Asian countries like Bangladesh
- Rights groups say the issue will move ‘from one country to another’ as long as the UK does not resolve the problem ‘on a systemic level’
