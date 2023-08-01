Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission criticised mainland China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its provocative moves against Taiwan, during a speech in Manila. Photo: Reuters
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission criticised mainland China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its provocative moves against Taiwan, during a speech in Manila. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia

EU’s von der Leyen warns against China’s aggression in Asia during speech in the Philippines

  • Ursula von der Leyen criticised mainland China’s stance on the Ukraine war, its aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its moves against Taiwan
  • There was no immediate reaction from China to the remarks from the European Commission President

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission criticised mainland China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its provocative moves against Taiwan, during a speech in Manila. Photo: Reuters
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission criticised mainland China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its provocative moves against Taiwan, during a speech in Manila. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE