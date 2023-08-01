Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission criticised mainland China’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its increasingly aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its provocative moves against Taiwan, during a speech in Manila. Photo: Reuters
EU’s von der Leyen warns against China’s aggression in Asia during speech in the Philippines
- Ursula von der Leyen criticised mainland China’s stance on the Ukraine war, its aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters and its moves against Taiwan
- There was no immediate reaction from China to the remarks from the European Commission President
