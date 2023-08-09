People work on a production line at a nursery products company in Dongguan, China’s Guangdong province, in 2019. The average age of the typical Asian factory worker has been increasing in recent decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sorry America. Asia wants better wages and won’t be your low-paid workshop for much longer
- From China to Malaysia and Vietnam, Asian factory workers’ wages are on the up as manufacturers struggle to attract staff – especially the young
- Moving to Mexico, or ‘nearshoring’, may not be the answer to keeping costs down, either. And the trickle-down effect on prices has already begun
People work on a production line at a nursery products company in Dongguan, China’s Guangdong province, in 2019. The average age of the typical Asian factory worker has been increasing in recent decades. Photo: EPA-EFE