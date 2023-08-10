Fifa Women’s World Cup: lack of female coaches spurs calls for more women in dugouts
- Female coaches are under-represented in the premier football tournament for women, with the proportion unchanged from 2019
- But there are signs that more countries are prepared to have women lead their football teams
The first 32-team Women’s World Cup began with 12 female coaches.
In England, where women’s football is highly professional, five of the 12 teams in the Women’s Super League finished last season with a woman manager.
In some other countries, including at the World Cup, women’s football has only recently turned professional or even remains an amateur sport.
Many within the game believe that more female coaches will inevitably filter through once women’s football has had longer to take hold.
Women’s World Cup a difficult learning experience
“There’s naturally more male coaches,” Wales manager Gemma Grainger told Sky Sports earlier this year. “The men’s game has been professional for much longer, and we see that transfer of male coaches into the women’s game, and that’s the state we’re at in this moment.”
The hope is that the ratio will grow in the coming years, especially if current players convert to coaching when their careers end.
Although the proportion of female coaches at this World Cup is the same as four years ago, there are hints of isolated progress.
“What we hope is that that balance gets right in the future, and we are working on that, at least in England,” said Wiegman. “And I know in a lot of other countries too, to give opportunities to have more women in the game and hopefully also more coaches in the game.”
She then won the Euro again last year with England.
The US lifted back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019 under Jill Ellis.
‘So proud’: Women’s World Cup football in New Zealand leads the way for LGBTQ in sport
The 2019 Women’s World Cup final was the second, after 2003, to feature a woman in both dugouts.
Waldrum, who has spent much of his career coaching women’s teams at college level in the US, said there needed to be investment and a change of mindset.
“It is not that men shouldn’t be coaching,” said Waldrum, who also had a spell in charge of Trinidad and Tobago.
“I think that if they love the women’s game, and they are invested in it, then we should have the opportunity to do it, but certainly we need bigger investment in women and women coaching.”
He said it was also a question of “changing the old boys’ club mentality too. That women can coach and can be very effective”.
“It is just one of those things that happened, that there is one female coach left,” he said.
“And she might turn around and win it all, who knows?”