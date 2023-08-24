Japan Airlines was ranked as teh best airline according to a luggage storge company, just ahead of Singapore Airlines. Photo: Kyodo
Japan Airlines named world’s best, ahead of Singapore Airlines, 5 other Asian carriers
- Japan Airlines was ranked first on the list, with a score of 8.28 out of 10, just ahead of Singapore Airlines which had a score of 7.63.
- The list comprised by Bounce, a luggage storage company, evaluated carriers on 10 factors, including: on-time arrivals, cancellations, and free carry-on allowance
