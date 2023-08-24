The pandemic, and inflation, meant an additional 68 million people in developing Asia were forced into poverty, according to the ADB. Photo: Reuters
In Asia, Covid pandemic, inflation push 68 million more people into extreme poverty last year, says Asian Development Bank
- The Asian Development Bank said the pandemic and the rise in cost of living pushed 67.8 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty
- Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than US$2.15 a day, based on 2017 figures
