His homecoming coincided with his Pheu Thai party returning to government in alliance with several pro-military parties, sparking widespread speculation that an agreement had been struck to cut his jail time.

The 74-year-old billionaire, twice elected PM and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was sent to prison last week immediately after returning to the kingdom from 15 years of self-exile.

“Thaksin accepted his crime and showed remorse,” the document said, adding the former prime minister was ill.

Caretaker justice minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Thursday that Thaksin had applied for a pardon from the eight-year jail term he is serving for convictions for corruption and abuse of power.

“We have received [the request], the rest will be according to the procedure,” Wissanu told reporters.

Asked how long the process would take, Wissanu said: “It is purely based on royal grace. The procedure from the government is not long, but it depends on the length of [the king’s] consideration.”

Under Thai law, prisoners can submit a pardon application that is passed from the justice minister through the prime minister to the privy council before going to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

On landing in Bangkok last week, Thaksin’s first public act was to prostrate himself in homage before a portrait of the king at the airport.

Thaksin is one of the most influential but divisive figures in modern Thai history.

Loved by millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s, he is reviled by the country’s royalist and pro-military establishment, which has spent much of the past two decades trying to keep him and his allies out of power.

Hours after Thaksin landed in Bangkok to a hero’s welcome from hundreds of supporters, Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin was confirmed as prime minister on Tuesday – the party’s first premier since Thaksin’s sister Yingluck was thrown out in a coup in 2014.

Just hours after being sent to jail, Thaksin was moved to a police hospital, with prison medical officers saying he needed close monitoring for various health problems, including heart trouble.

Reporting by Reuters and AFP