Death and debt in China, Taiwan reacts to PLA’s new carrier, Korean visitor in Hong Kong molested: SCMP’s 7 highlights
- From illegal structures uncovered by landslides in Hong Kong to Vietnam’s bid for durian dominance in China, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues.
1. Illegal structures found at second Hong Kong home after landslide strikes estate
A second Hong Kong luxury house was found to have illegal structures on Monday, after a landslide triggered by record rainfall last week prompted an evacuation of a nearby property with unapproved additions that posed a safety risk.
2. ‘Substantial threat’ from PLA’s Fujian carrier: Taiwanese defence ministry
The People’s Liberation Army’s third and most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, would pose a “substantial threat” to Taiwan in the event of a cross-strait conflict, the island’s defence ministry has warned.
3. Hong Kong chef accused of molesting Korean live streamer gets bail
A Hong Kong court granted bail to a 46-year-old chef accused of molesting a Korean tourist inside an MTR station where she was live-streaming for her travel vlog.
4. Death and debt in China: when bankruptcy is off the table, so are fresh starts
China’s southern metropolis of Shenzhen is the only mainland city where individuals can apply for bankruptcy, but it’s not easy, as authorities seem to frown on debt forgiveness.
5. PLA likely building new giant warship amid speculation around online image
Online imagery and social media postings by workers of China’s top shipbuilder show the country is probably building a next-generation amphibious assault dock equipped with an advanced electromagnetic aircraft launch system, analysts said.
6. Durian dominance: Vietnam’s secret weapon vs Thailand in battle for China
Vietnam is increasing durian exports to China by using land-border shipments to control costs, a strategy that may challenge Thailand’s dominance in the market.
7. ‘Her brain is almost coming out’: girl’s skull shattered by teacher with metal ruler
A nine-year-old girl in China has received emergency treatment for a shattered skull after a teacher allegedly beat her on the head with a metal ruler, outraging mainland social media.