South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Photo taken from the town of Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on July 4, 2023. Photo: Kyodo
Asia

Fukushima nuclear readings discrepancy, China’s middle class shun luxury spending, Hong Kong’s expat woes: SCMP’s 7 highlights

  • From radiation readings at the Fukushima power plant not adding up to Singapore dethroning Hong Kong as the world’s freest economy, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
SCMP Highlights
SCMP
SCMP
Why you can trust SCMP
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. What’s wrong with radiation readings at the Fukushima power plant?

The numbers were within safety limits, but they did not add up. As Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant pumped seawater in and released treated waste water, some gamma radiation readings varied when they should have been roughly the same.

Read the full story here.

2. Where are the expats? Hong Kong’s talent drive fails to bring back foreigners

illustration by Lau Ka-kuen

There has been an influx of mainland Chinese after Hong Kong pulled out the stops to woo talent, but foreigners have been slow to return. In the second of a two-part series, the Post examines what the impact will be if expatriates stay away.

Read the full story here.

3. Middle-class Chinese shun luxury spending amid hazy outlook

As an increasingly uncertain economic environment has them feeling the pinch, China’s middle class is becoming more conservative and cutting back on high-end purchases, according to the results of an annual survey.

Advertisement
Read the full story here.

4. US spy agency ‘hacked Huawei HQ’: China confirms Snowden leak

A report released in China said the Shenzhen headquarters of Huawei Technologies was first infiltrated by the US National Security Agency in 2009. Photo: AFP

Nearly a decade after documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that the US National Security Agency (NSA) hacked the servers of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, Beijing has officially acknowledged the attack.

Read the full story here.

5. Hong Kong loses pride of place for economic freedom to rival Singapore

Hong Kong has been dethroned for the first time in 53 years as the world’s freest economy by rival Singapore in a Canadian think tank’s international league table because of what was said to be Beijing’s greater interference in city affairs – a view dismissed by the government.

Read the full store here.

6. Let China pandas live in ‘natural habitat’, Thai critics urge as PM mulls loan

A giant panda eats bamboos at Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand. There are at least 65 giant pandas overseas in 18 countries, including Japan and the US. Photo: Shutterstock

Conservationists, netizens and a former minister have opposed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s plan to loan a new giant panda from Beijing, urging that any additional resources be instead channelled towards Thailand’s elephants.

Advertisement
Read the full story here.

7. Strongest swimmers wanted: China sperm bank lures students with cash and prizes

A sperm bank in China has offered university students a cash-for-semen deal as the country grapples with the problem of falling birth rates.

Advertisement
Read the full story here.
Advertisement
Post