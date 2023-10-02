Advertisement
Indonesia’s China-built railway, Gen Z woes add up in Singapore, Hong Kong celebrates National Day: 5 weekend reads you missed
- From the cost of Indonesia’s first high-speed railway to Singapore’s Gen Z using ‘Girl Math’ as a coping mechanism, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Heads still rolling as China’s anti-corruption drive enters second decade
2. National Day fireworks display in Hong Kong dazzles crowd after 5-year wait
3. Does ‘Girl Math’ help Singapore’s Gen Z ‘find joy’ – or spend recklessly?
4. Will Indonesia’s China-backed high-speed rail prove a costly legacy for Widodo?
5. ‘Psychics slut-shamed me’: the rise of astrology apps in China
