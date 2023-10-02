South China Morning Post
Hong Kong on Sunday welcomed back its National Day fireworks display. Photo: Elson Li
Asia

Indonesia’s China-built railway, Gen Z woes add up in Singapore, Hong Kong celebrates National Day: 5 weekend reads you missed

  • From the cost of Indonesia’s first high-speed railway to Singapore’s Gen Z using ‘Girl Math’ as a coping mechanism, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Heads still rolling as China’s anti-corruption drive enters second decade

Xi Jinping launched the anti-corruption drive on coming to power. Photo: Xinhua

2. National Day fireworks display in Hong Kong dazzles crowd after 5-year wait

People watching National Day Fireworks at East Coast Park Precinct, North Point. Photo: Sam Tsang

3. Does ‘Girl Math’ help Singapore’s Gen Z ‘find joy’ – or spend recklessly?

Shoppers browse second-hand clothes in Singapore. Photo: AFP

4. Will Indonesia’s China-backed high-speed rail prove a costly legacy for Widodo?

People take pictures with a train on the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. After years of delays and budget blowouts, the US$7.2 billion project is set to open to the public on Sunday. Photo: AFP

5. ‘Psychics slut-shamed me’: the rise of astrology apps in China

Illustration: Victor Sanjinez Garcia
