Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
China’s youth choose pets over parenthood, ‘harassed’ Filipino fishermen in the South China Sea: 5 weekend reads you missed
- From Malaysians mourning Thailand’s possible U-turn on cannabis to the South China Sea’s Filipino fishermen, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. As Chinese families cut costs, studying abroad goes on the chopping block
2. ‘Always harassed’: the Filipino fishermen ensnared by South China Sea geopolitics
3. Malaysians lament end of holiday highs as Thailand considers cannabis U-turn
4. Children? No thanks – pets and partying are the future in China’s new normal
5. European milk makers hurting over tariffs look to leave Thailand
Post