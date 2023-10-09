South China Morning Post
Thailand completely legalized the production, sales and consumption of marijuana products in June 2022. Photo: Getty Images
China’s youth choose pets over parenthood, ‘harassed’ Filipino fishermen in the South China Sea: 5 weekend reads you missed

  • From Malaysians mourning Thailand’s possible U-turn on cannabis to the South China Sea’s Filipino fishermen, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. As Chinese families cut costs, studying abroad goes on the chopping block

Families are rethinking sending their students to study abroad amid changed economic circumstances. Photo: Reuters

2. ‘Always harassed’: the Filipino fishermen ensnared by South China Sea geopolitics

Rony Drio and Jay-ar Ermita are long-time friends and spearfish together along the municipal waters of San Salvador, Philippines. Photo: Shirin Bhandari

3. Malaysians lament end of holiday highs as Thailand considers cannabis U-turn

A cannabis store along Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg

4. Children? No thanks – pets and partying are the future in China’s new normal

As China’s birth rate drops amid soaring childcare costs, more people are choosing careers, pets and partying over marriage and children. Photo: Justin Jin

5. European milk makers hurting over tariffs look to leave Thailand

European milk producers based in Thailand have called for lower dairy import tariffs. Photo: Shutterstock
