Zhang Ziyi’s divorce, China sacks Li Shangfu, John Lee’s policy ‘buffet’: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Zhang Ziyi announcing divorce to John Lee’s public policy ‘buffet’, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. China makes massive leap ahead with hypersonic technology
2. China sacks missing defence chief Li Shangfu with no explanation
State broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday that General Li Shangfu had been removed from his position, after weeks of speculation over the fate of the US-sanctioned general who has not been seen in public since the end of August. The decision to remove him was approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.
3. ‘Not acceptable’ for Israel to use money to retain Thai workers: PM Srettha
4. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Zhang Ziyi divorcing Wang Feng
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has announced she is splitting with her husband of eight years, musician Wang Feng, with whom she has two children.
On October 23, Zhang and Wang posted the same message on Weibo: “Having experienced eight years of marriage together, and after extensive consideration and discussion, we have decided to get a divorce.”
5. ‘Like a buffet’? Hong Kong’s John Lee serves many ‘dishes’ in policy address
6. 4 lost years: how the EU fumbled its response to China’s belt and road
7. US state senator says carrying gun into Hong Kong was ‘honest mistake’
A US state senator has called his arrest in Hong Kong on suspicion of possessing a gun without a licence the result of an “honest mistake” after he forgot he had the firearm in his briefcase until he was on a flight to the city.