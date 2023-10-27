South China Morning Post
3D depiction of hypersonic missile: Photo: Stock Illustration
Asia

Zhang Ziyi’s divorce, China sacks Li Shangfu, John Lee’s policy ‘buffet’: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From Zhang Ziyi announcing divorce to John Lee’s public policy ‘buffet’, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China makes massive leap ahead with hypersonic technology

China has developed a new surface material for hypersonic vehicles that can remain intact after a long flight, scientists involved in the project announced. This technology was previously thought impossible.

2. China sacks missing defence chief Li Shangfu with no explanation

General Li Shangfu, who has been removed as China’s defence chief, was last seen in public at the end of August. Photo: EPA

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday that General Li Shangfu had been removed from his position, after weeks of speculation over the fate of the US-sanctioned general who has not been seen in public since the end of August. The decision to remove him was approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

3. ‘Not acceptable’ for Israel to use money to retain Thai workers: PM Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called on Thais working in war-hit Israel to return home, amid accusations that the Middle Eastern nation is dangling more money to make them stay put as safety concerns mount ahead of a planned ground invasion of Gaza.

4. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Zhang Ziyi divorcing Wang Feng

Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng. The couple announced their divorce on Weibo on October 23. Photo: Weibo/Zhang Ziyi

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has announced she is splitting with her husband of eight years, musician Wang Feng, with whom she has two children.

On October 23, Zhang and Wang posted the same message on Weibo: “Having experienced eight years of marriage together, and after extensive consideration and discussion, we have decided to get a divorce.”

5. ‘Like a buffet’? Hong Kong’s John Lee serves many ‘dishes’ in policy address

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu gave a speech that left no stone unturned in mapping out the city’s future with a 171-point development blueprint that took him over three hours to deliver, but analysts were left wondering whether he was taking on too much.

6. 4 lost years: how the EU fumbled its response to China’s belt and road

illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
The Global Gateway was launched to much fanfare in 2021 as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But internal documents and conversations with 10 sources involved in the EU’s infrastructure discussions reveal a bureaucracy that fought tooth and nail against using connectivity as a foreign policy tool.

7. US state senator says carrying gun into Hong Kong was ‘honest mistake’

Jeff Wilson, a Republican senator for Washington state, was arrested in Hong Kong last Saturday. Photo: Handout

A US state senator has called his arrest in Hong Kong on suspicion of possessing a gun without a licence the result of an “honest mistake” after he forgot he had the firearm in his briefcase until he was on a flight to the city.

