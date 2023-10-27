We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

China has developed a new surface material for hypersonic vehicles that can remain intact after a long flight, scientists involved in the project announced. This technology was previously thought impossible.

General Li Shangfu, who has been removed as China’s defence chief, was last seen in public at the end of August. Photo: EPA

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday that General Li Shangfu had been removed from his position, after weeks of speculation over the fate of the US-sanctioned general who has not been seen in public since the end of August. The decision to remove him was approved by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called on Thais working in war-hit Israel to return home, amid accusations that the Middle Eastern nation is dangling more money to make them stay put as safety concerns mount ahead of a planned ground invasion of Gaza

Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng. The couple announced their divorce on Weibo on October 23. Photo: Weibo/Zhang Ziyi

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has announced she is splitting with her husband of eight years, musician Wang Feng, with whom she has two children.