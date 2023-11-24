Taiwan is ‘life-or-death question’ for China, Hong Kong’s dog meat scam, Chinese space junk hitting the moon: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Hong Kong’s dog meat scam to Chinese space junk hitting the moon, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. Half of BN(O) migrants jobless, but 99% do not plan to return to Hong Kong: poll
Hongkongers who have moved to Britain have struggled to find work, with half unemployed and those with jobs complaining of being overqualified and underpaid, despite being more highly educated than locals, a study has found. Still, BN(O) migrants had elected overwhelmingly to stay in the United Kingdom, with 99 per cent saying they had no plans to return to Hong Kong.
2. US team says Chinese rocket booster hit the moon with secret payload
3. Taiwan is ‘life-or-death question’ for China, Cui Tiankai says
“This is life and death for all Chinese. So we have to be prepared to do anything to defend our national sovereignty.”
4. Malaysia’s rare earths goal fuels China’s displeasure fears, ‘betrayal’ cries
5. From 72 hours to 30 days: 4 visa-free ways to visit China by land, sea and air
6. Buyer of HK$25 noodles loses HK$415,000 in new twist to Hong Kong dog meat scam
A scam involving the sale of dog meat has taken a new turn after a Hong Kong police probe found that at least nine customers buying other products were duped out of HK$1.36 million through the same app, including a man who lost HK$415,000 after trying to purchase HK$25 instant noodles.
7. Chinese ‘traitors’ wearing Son shirts mobbed by angry fans in South Korea loss
Chinese fans wearing Son Heung-min football jerseys were subjected to abuse as China lost 3-0 to South Korea in their Fifa World Cup qualifier.
“Switching to a No 7 Tottenham jersey, you are arrogant for a while and sad later,” a user on Weibo wrote regarding the incident. “As a Chinese, you can wear the uniform you like, you can also like your stars, and you can cheer for your favourite team, but you cannot despise and provoke the Chinese, because you are also Chinese.”