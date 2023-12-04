Advertisement
Advertisement
Myanmar
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to youLearn more
08:19
Myanmar faces its biggest challenge yet to its rule amid recent setbacks in war with rebel groups
Myanmar faces its biggest challenge yet to its rule amid recent setbacks in war with rebel groups
Video | Myanmar faces its biggest challenge yet to its rule amid recent setbacks in war with rebel groups
- Two and a half years into the country’s civil war, the latest operation has been described as the most severe blow yet that rebel forces have inflicted on the junta
- The country’s president Min Aung Hlaing warned the country was at risk of breaking apart
Myanmar rulers are facing the biggest challenge to their authority since the military junta seized power during a coup in 2021. Intense fighting between military forces and rebel groups in the country’s border regions with China, as well as mass desertions of Myanmar soldiers, have been reported since October 2023.
After two and a half years of fighting insurgents and with the second anniversary of the coup approaching, some observers say the junta is looking relatively vulnerable.
Post