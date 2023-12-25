Advertisement
Hong Kong’s Christmas exodus, China divides Philippine elite: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From evidence of a multiracial population in ancient China to Hong Kong’s holiday exodus, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend.
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Scientists find first genetic evidence of multiracial population in ancient China
2. Call for diplomacy with China reveals rift among Philippine business leaders
3. Hong Kong holiday exodus as 1 million people leave city in 2 days
4. Why more Chinese students are looking to Europe – not the US or UK – for study
5. ‘Good deeds’: old man leaves fortune to fruit seller against relatives’ wishes
