Passengers wait to check in for their flights at a packed Hong Kong airport on December 23, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Asia

Hong Kong's Christmas exodus, China divides Philippine elite: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From evidence of a multiracial population in ancient China to Hong Kong’s holiday exodus, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend.
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Scientists find first genetic evidence of multiracial population in ancient China

Dunhuang, in China’s Gansu province, is an ancient city on the Silk Road where scientists have now found evidence of a mixed-race population dating as early as 220AD. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Call for diplomacy with China reveals rift among Philippine business leaders

Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Sindangan tows Philippine navy-operated supply boat M/L Kalayaan after its engines were damaged due to water cannons from Chinese Coast Guard as it approached Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea on December 10, 2023. Photo: Handout

3. Hong Kong holiday exodus as 1 million people leave city in 2 days

4. Why more Chinese students are looking to Europe – not the US or UK – for study

Illustration: Henry Wong

5. ‘Good deeds’: old man leaves fortune to fruit seller against relatives’ wishes

The octogenarian expressed his gratitude to the man, and his family by gifting them all of his property as a token of appreciation for the care they had provided him during the last few years of his life. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
