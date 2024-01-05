South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A McDonald’s restaurant in Putrajaya, Malaysia in November 2023. McDonald’s is one of the hardest hit by the global boycott over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Malaysians hit back at McDonald’s, survivors recall Japan earthquake, Michelle Yeoh’s new role: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From McDonald’s coming under fire on social media in Malaysia to Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh’s new role, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
SCMP Highlights
SCMP
SCMP
Why you can trust SCMP
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Malaysians hit back as McDonald’s franchisee sues over Israel boycott

A lawsuit by a McDonald’s franchisee in Malaysia against a pro-Palestinian boycott movement risks backfiring, after social media users erupted in defence of the consumer embargo of the fast-food chain.

2. Chinese scientists unveil design for new electronic warfare weapon to the world

The intricate design of a new type of electronic warfare weapon has been revealed by a group of scientists from China – and it is something military forces across the globe are keen to get their hands on.

Chinese scientists have revealed the design of a new electronic warfare weapon. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua

3. ‘Pretty frightening’: survivors recall experience of powerful Japan quake

Survivors of the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that rocked large parts of central Japan on New Year’s Day have described the tremor as the most powerful and frightening they had ever felt.
Destroyed houses in earthquake-hit Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

4. Who is running in Taiwan’s presidential race and what does it mean for Beijing?

In the lead-up to the critical presidential election in Taiwan on January 13, we focus on the three candidates looking to take over the island’s top job from incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and how the result of the poll could affect cross-strait ties.

The DPP’s William Lai, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang and Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party are vying for the presidency. Illustration: Henry Wong

5. Archaeologists find well-preserved 2,200-year-old China tomb with exact date

Archaeologists in China recently discovered a well-preserved burial site in southwest China from the early Western Han dynasty (202 BC – 25 AD), which contained enough evidence that the team could confidently say the tomb was sealed in 193 BC.

This aerial photo shows the archaeological site of a tomb dating back to the Western Han dynasty (202 BC - 25 AD) in Wulong district of southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. Photo: Xinhua/Huang Wei

6. How did woman reportedly get on Hong Kong-bound Cathay plane without boarding pass?

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways is back in the spotlight after a woman managed to get onto a plane in Tokyo reportedly without a boarding pass, raising concerns about how such an incident could occur.
A Cathay Pacific aircraft sits on the tarmac at Narita International Airport in Tokyo. The carrier has said there was a “case of unauthorised access” during the boarding of a flight last month. Photo: Shutterstock

7. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh welcomes ‘grandson Maxime’ into the world

Film icon Michelle Yeoh has become a “grandmother” after an eventful year in which she became the first Asian to win an Oscar for best actress and also got married.

Michelle Yeoh and husband Jean Todt join his son Nicolas and daughter-in-law Darina after the birth of baby Maxime. Photo: Instagram/nicolastodt
Post