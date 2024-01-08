South China Morning Post
Protesters hold placards during a rally against political dynasties in Jakarta on December 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Star mathematician leaves US for China, overseas Taiwanese return to vote: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From Hong Kong’s labour unions highlighting the cases of seriously ill domestic workers to why ultra-processed foods are bad for you, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend.
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Star mathematician leaves US for China

Star mathematician Sun Song. Photo: Zhejiang University

2. From India to Indonesia, 2024 is Asia’s election year. But will anything change?

Protesters hold placards with pictures of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the former constitutional court chief during a rally against political dynasties in Jakarta on December 7. Photo: EPA-EFE

3. Hong Kong unions call for safeguards against sacking seriously ill helpers

Hong Kong labour authorities warn that firing a domestic helper who is on paid sick leave is a violation of employment regulations. Photo: Sam Tsang

4. ‘My responsibility’: why overseas Taiwanese are returning to cast their votes

Taiwanese voters head to the polls on January 13. Photo: Bloomberg

5. Ultra-processed food: what it is and why it’s bad for us

Sweetened cereals are a common breakfast food that are ultra-processed and potentially harmful. A University College London professor explains why ultra-processed foods are dangerous, and how to spot them. Photo: Shutterstock
