Star mathematician leaves US for China, overseas Taiwanese return to vote: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From Hong Kong’s labour unions highlighting the cases of seriously ill domestic workers to why ultra-processed foods are bad for you, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend.
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Star mathematician leaves US for China
2. From India to Indonesia, 2024 is Asia’s election year. But will anything change?
3. Hong Kong unions call for safeguards against sacking seriously ill helpers
4. ‘My responsibility’: why overseas Taiwanese are returning to cast their votes
5. Ultra-processed food: what it is and why it’s bad for us
