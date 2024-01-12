Advertisement
Boycott Maldives campaign, why Taiwan election matters, chaos at Cathay Pacific: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From the backlash over ministers in Maldives calling Modi a ‘clown’ to why Taiwan election matters, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Why does Taiwan matter so much to both mainland China and the US?
As many as 19.3 million voters in Taiwan will elect a new president on January 13. Their vote will not only decide the self-ruled island’s policy with Beijing for years to come, but also geopolitics in the Asia-Pacific region and US-China relations.
2. Chinese scientists achieve breakthrough in converting coal into protein
As the global demand for animal feed continues to soar, researchers in China have developed a groundbreaking method to create protein using methanol derived from coal that is both inexpensive and highly efficient.
3. Too few pilots, roster chaos: behind Cathay Pacific’s flight cancellations
Hong Kong’s flag carrier was once again thrust into the spotlight this week when Cathay Pacific announced it would cut an average of 12 flights a day until the end of February in a bid to avoid cancellations during the Lunar New Year holiday – one of the busiest travel periods of the year in China.
4. Indians vow to boycott Maldives after Modi called a ‘clown’ over Gaza stance
Indian tourists have started cancelling visits to the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives as a social media call to boycott the island has gone viral in the world’s most populous country following disparaging remarks made about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5. China is trying to sell its ‘chubby girl’ transport plane to foreign buyers
China is seeking to sell its Y-20 Kunpeng airlifter to foreign buyers, with its manufacturer expanding production capacity in preparation, according to media reports. The heavy-lift transport plane – nicknamed “chubby girl” for its large fuselage – is comparable to the Soviet Ilyushin Il-76 and America’s Boeing C-17.
6. Shaming of ‘lying flat’ grass-roots Chinese officials shocks civil service
A little-known town in southern China has sent shock waves through the civil service rank and file after naming and shaming eight grass-roots officials as examples of “lying flat”.
7. Year of the Dragon 2024: is your luck in? All 12 zodiac sign predictions
How will your Chinese zodiac animal fare in 2024? Feng shui master, author and television host Tong Pik-ha gives her predictions for all 12 zodiac signs for the coming Year of the Dragon, which starts on February 10.
