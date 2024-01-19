Foreigners living in China who stuck it out through three years of strict Covid controls have spoken about why they finally decided to leave the country last year despite efforts to reopen to the outside world.

Foreigners who stayed during China’s Covid lockdowns are now leaving. Why?

Hong Kong has rebounded in liveability rankings for expatriates from Asia but is still way behind where it was a decade ago, according to an annual survey.

Former minister S. Iswaran leaves the Singapore State Courts on January 18. Photo: Bloomberg

Thursday’s charges conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case that had shocked citizens when it first came to light last year that the politician of nearly three decades could allegedly be susceptible to bribery and corruption.

China’s independently developed state-of-the-art quantum computer, Origin Wukong, was recently opened to global users — with those based in the US topping the list of visitors.

Cathay Pacific on Monday said the new staff were the trailblazers for the 1,500 people it aimed to recruit from across the border by 2025.

Two Malaysian filmmakers could face jail after a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday charged them with insulting “religious feelings” over a movie exploring the afterlife.

People waiting to enter the GSC cinema in Palm Mall shopping complex in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock

A plane in China was delayed by three hours and 300 people were forced to rebook their flights after an angry passenger demanded three first-class seats but had only paid for two.