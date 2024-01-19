Why foreigners are leaving China, Singapore’s S. Iswaran resigns, Cathay Pacific’s new hires: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From an angry plane passenger in China demanding ‘free’ seats to Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific hiring 100 mainland Chinese cabin crew, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. Foreigners who stayed during China’s Covid lockdowns are now leaving. Why?
Foreigners living in China who stuck it out through three years of strict Covid controls have spoken about why they finally decided to leave the country last year despite efforts to reopen to the outside world.
2. Hong Kong rebounds in expat liveability rankings but Singapore keeps top spot
Hong Kong has rebounded in liveability rankings for expatriates from Asia but is still way behind where it was a decade ago, according to an annual survey.
3. Singapore minister S. Iswaran resigns after being charged with taking bribes
Thursday’s charges conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case that had shocked citizens when it first came to light last year that the politician of nearly three decades could allegedly be susceptible to bribery and corruption.
4. ‘US users top list’ after China’s state-of-the-art quantum computer goes global
China’s independently developed state-of-the-art quantum computer, Origin Wukong, was recently opened to global users — with those based in the US topping the list of visitors.
5. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific signs up 100 new mainland Chinese cabin crew
Cathay Pacific on Monday said the new staff were the trailblazers for the 1,500 people it aimed to recruit from across the border by 2025.
6. Makers of banned Malaysian film may face jail for hurting ‘religious feelings’
Two Malaysian filmmakers could face jail after a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday charged them with insulting “religious feelings” over a movie exploring the afterlife.
7. Angry China plane passenger demands ‘free’ seat for son, delays flight by hours
A plane in China was delayed by three hours and 300 people were forced to rebook their flights after an angry passenger demanded three first-class seats but had only paid for two.