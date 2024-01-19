South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
China and the United States are among major world powers racing to be No 1 in utilising the key technology of quantum computing, which has the potential to transform many fields. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Why foreigners are leaving China, Singapore’s S. Iswaran resigns, Cathay Pacific’s new hires: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From an angry plane passenger in China demanding ‘free’ seats to Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific hiring 100 mainland Chinese cabin crew, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
SCMP Highlights
SCMP
SCMP
Why you can trust SCMP
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Foreigners who stayed during China’s Covid lockdowns are now leaving. Why?

illustration by Lau Ka-kuen

Foreigners living in China who stuck it out through three years of strict Covid controls have spoken about why they finally decided to leave the country last year despite efforts to reopen to the outside world.

2. Hong Kong rebounds in expat liveability rankings but Singapore keeps top spot

Hong Kong has rebounded in liveability rankings for expatriates from Asia but is still way behind where it was a decade ago, according to an annual survey.

3. Singapore minister S. Iswaran resigns after being charged with taking bribes

Former minister S. Iswaran leaves the Singapore State Courts on January 18. Photo: Bloomberg

Thursday’s charges conclude months of speculation surrounding the high-profile case that had shocked citizens when it first came to light last year that the politician of nearly three decades could allegedly be susceptible to bribery and corruption.

4. ‘US users top list’ after China’s state-of-the-art quantum computer goes global

China’s independently developed state-of-the-art quantum computer, Origin Wukong, was recently opened to global users — with those based in the US topping the list of visitors.

5. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific signs up 100 new mainland Chinese cabin crew

Cathay Pacific on Monday said the new staff were the trailblazers for the 1,500 people it aimed to recruit from across the border by 2025.

6. Makers of banned Malaysian film may face jail for hurting ‘religious feelings’

Two Malaysian filmmakers could face jail after a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday charged them with insulting “religious feelings” over a movie exploring the afterlife.

People waiting to enter the GSC cinema in Palm Mall shopping complex in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock

7. Angry China plane passenger demands ‘free’ seat for son, delays flight by hours

A plane in China was delayed by three hours and 300 people were forced to rebook their flights after an angry passenger demanded three first-class seats but had only paid for two.

Post