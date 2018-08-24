Scott Morrison will be Australia’s seventh prime minister in the past 11 years after a revolt by hardline conservative Liberal Party lawmakers ousted Malcolm Turnbull on Friday as their leader.

Former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, an ex-police officer and right-winger, had been the stalking horse seeking to unseat Turnbull after a party backlash against his more moderate approach to politics.

Morrison, an ally of Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Turnbull survived one attempt to knife him on Tuesday, winning a party room vote 48-35, but since then ministers had been defecting.

Turnbull, who accused Dutton and his supporters of bullying and intimidation, on Thursday said he would not contest a second leadership challenge and leave parliament, although he did not put a timetable on when he would go.

If he moves out of politics, it would spark a by-election for his Sydney seat, threatening the government’s one-seat parliamentary majority.

The crisis has started to hit the nation’s financial markets, with the Australian dollar weakening as much as 1.5 per cent against the US dollar on Thursday.

“What we’re seeing in the forex markets reflects a crisis of confidence in the ability of Australia’s political class to deliver sensible economic outcomes that ensure our future prosperity,” said Stephen Miller, an adviser at Grant Samuel Funds Management and former head of fixed income at BlackRock Investment Management Australia. “I can see the Aussie testing 70 US cents at some stage before year’s end.”

The unrest is the latest chapter in a turbulent decade for Australian politics, with no leader managing to serve out a full term since former prime minister John Howard lost the 2007 election.

It was the seventh prime minister in 11 years in a remarkable revolving door at Canberra’s parliament house.

One minister was so disillusioned with the push to oust Turnbull that he took to Twitter to apologise to the Australian people.

“Australia. We owe you an apology. I’m sorry. You deserve better than many of the things our Federal Parliament has served up to you for the past 10 years,” wrote Nationals MP Darren Chester, whose party is in a coalition with the Liberals.

With additional reporting by Bloomberg