Tsunami waves as tall as a metre above the tide level were possible along the coasts Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 3.50am GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250km (155 miles) west of the epicentre.

Waves between 30cm and 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet) were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the centre said.

“We felt it and they felt it more strongly on the Loyalty Islands,” civil defence spokesman Olivier Ciry said from Noumea, New Caledonia’s capital.

“But there is nothing to say. There is no damage, no tsunami and we don’t expect anything else.”

Smaller waves were forecast for other Pacific nations including the Marshall Islands, Samoa and New Zealand, although New Zealand was quick to distance the country from any threat.

“We want to confirm that there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand from this earthquake,” said the ministry of civil defence and emergency management.

Jonathan Hanson, duty seismologist at New Zealand’s GNS Science, also downplayed any major threat to Pacific nations, saying the epicentre was some distance from inhabited islands and the tsunami wave warnings were modest.

“The tsunami wave sizes we’ve seen reported are 16-17 centimetres (6.3-6.7 inches) at two New Caledonia stations. At those sizes we wouldn’t expect any damage,” he said.

The tremor hit at a depth of 27km (17 miles) in the southern Pacific Ocean, some 231km from the nearest town Tadine in the lightly populated Loyalty Islands, the US Geological Survey said.

Geoscience Australia said shaking would have been felt throughout New Caledonia, but it put the damage radius at 103km – well away from land.

New Caledonia, a French overseas territory, Fiji and Vanuatu are located within the “Ring of Fire”, a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

