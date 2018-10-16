New Zealand’s conservative opposition party was in turmoil Tuesday after one of its own lawmakers accused leader Simon Bridges of corruption for hiding a donation from a wealthy Chinese businessman.

Jami-Lee Ross made the allegation and then said he was resigning from Parliament. Ross said he regretted his own complicity in a scheme to split the party donation into a series of smaller amounts to avoid it being publicly disclosed.

Ross said he planned to provide evidence to police and to release a phone conversation with Bridges that he’d secretly taped.

“I believe Simon Bridges is a corrupt politician,” Ross said.

Soon after, Bridges said the National Party caucus had unanimously voted to expel Ross.

“We are talking about a guy who’s lying, who’s leaking, who’s lashing out,” Bridges said.

Bridges said the accusations were baseless, that he’d done nothing wrong, and that he welcomed a police investigation.

But Bridges did not answer specific questions about the alleged scheme to hide the NZ$100,000 (US$66,000) donation from Zhang Yikun, saying it was now a matter for the police.

The allegations follow a series of destabilising events within the party that began in August, when somebody leaked a report of Bridges’ expenses to a television station.

An investigation into the leak was launched, with Ross denying he was the leaker.

Ross then announced in early October that he was taking leave for unspecified health reasons, which Bridges characterised as “embarrassing”. Bridges later said he regretted using the term.

Bridges announced on Monday that the investigation pointed to Ross being the leaker and that the caucus would decide his fate on Tuesday. But Ross, who said he drove nine hours from his home in Auckland to the Parliament in Wellington, pre-empted that announcement with one of his own.

He said he’d suffered a mental breakdown but was healthy now. He said it came after Bridges told him that four women had complained that Ross had harassed them and that he should resign from his portfolios. Ross said he didn’t harass anybody.

“No one should have their boss tell the nation that their mental health and their medical needs are embarrassing,” he added.

Ross’s resignation will mean a fresh election will be held in his district. Ross has said he will contest that election as an independent candidate.