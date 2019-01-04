One man has died and another was in a serious condition after being stabbed in the stomach during a trail of chaotic incidents across Sydney’s southern suburbs on Friday afternoon.

Police said the drama began when they tried to stop the driver of a four-wheel drive not displaying number plates on the Hume Highway at Bass Hill shortly before 3pm.

Breaking: 1 dead, 2 injured, after man goes on crime spree in Sydney, Australia.







A man crashed his car, then carjacked a truck and crashed it into five cars, went out of the truck and stabbed a man, then carjacked a taxi before killing himself. pic.twitter.com/4dEWSBLayQ — Jeffrey Porter (@JeffreyPorterPM) January 4, 2019

The 24-year-old driver rammed the police vehicle and took off towards Chullora, where he stole a small supermarket delivery truck and proceeded to hit numerous vehicles before causing a pile-up in West Botany Street, Rockdale.

A bystander was stabbed when the driver tried to take another vehicle, police said. Video of the scene showed a man stabbing the victim, believed to be aged 20, in the middle of the road.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said they were working at a business nearby when people in shock were brought into the building.

The driver then stole a taxi, which could be seen in another video doing a U-turn before mounting the kerb, briefly driving along the footpath and then speeding away on the wrong side of the road.

Police said the man, who had a history of mental health issues, drove the stolen taxi to Forest Road, Arncliffe, where he got out and was confronted by police before producing a knife.

“The offender then stabbed himself to the chest and as a result is now deceased,” the acting assistant commissioner, Mick Fitzgerald, told reporters.

“The offender wasn’t trying to intentionally harm people on the way. He could of – if he’d wished to – harmed a great number of both humans and vehicles.”

Fitzgerald said officers had “attempted to utilise their tasers but prior (to that) he’s then stabbed himself”. Police rendered first aid, but the man died at the scene.

The man stabbed in Rockdale underwent surgery in St George Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A man whose friend witnessed the attack said the Rockdale victim was stabbed in the stomach with a large kitchen knife after he ran out from a nearby gym to intervene.

One woman said the offender “ran her off the road” before he crashed into others. “He actually looked right at me and I can’t get his face out of my mind,” she wrote on Facebook.