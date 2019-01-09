It was supposed to be the perfect political portrait – the smiling family man with his beaming wife and kids.

But the image on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s official website had a glaring flaw – the leader of Australia had two left feet and a pair of photoshopped shoes.

The failed picture doctoring attempt has gone viral on social media and has been dubbed #shoegate.

The original photo has now been restored.

A spokesman for Morrison said the prime minister did not request or authorise the photoshopping, which was apparently an attempt to remedy Morrison’s slightly grubby sneakers in the original photo.

“The photo was doctored by the department of prime minister and cabinet without the knowledge of, or authorisation by, the PM or the PM’s office,” he said.

#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L — Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019

Morrison tweeted a picture of his K Swiss trainers on Wednesday morning.

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!”

Social media users have had fun creating memes about the saga.

Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!



Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019

In September last year, Morrison’s office deleted a video from his social media accounts after discovering the accompanying hip-hop song contained explicit and derogatory lyrics.

The 11-second clip from question time showed MPs raising their hands, set to the 1999 track Be Faithful by American rapper Fatman Scoop.