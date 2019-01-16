Australian towns were among the hottest places on Earth this week as a severe heatwave hit the continent’s southeast, with forecasters warning of more record-breaking temperatures before the weekend.

The past four days were among the country’s top 10 hottest on record, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some spots, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Wednesday.

“With South Australia breaking some all-time records yesterday, it would certainly put this region as one of the warmest parts of the world yesterday, if not the warmest,” the bureau’s senior meteorologist Philip Perkins said. “The places that broke records yesterday are already warmer at this time today as they were yesterday.”

Overnight temperatures were also set to remain high, before a rapid change to cooler conditions from late Thursday when a cold front currently over the Southern Ocean sweeps across southern Australia, Perkins said.

“Everything’s sort of a bit of a pressure cooker at the moment, and everything’s getting hotter and more humid and we’re all doing a slow clap waiting for this change to come through,” he said.

Across the state, people have been staying indoors, with businesses also shutting early.

“It’s been like hell,” said Tolga Ozkuzucu, gardener and owner of landscaping business Top Notch Gardens in Victoria, where it reached 46C on Wednesday.

“The thing is, you have to work. Start off early, knock off early – by one or two o’clock. You try and do as much as you can in the morning. By the afternoon, it’s too hot to work,” Ozkuzucu told The Guardian.

“You have to try and leave your tools in the shade. If you don’t, it burns your fingers. And plenty of water. If you don’t have that, you’re in strife.

“I try and start as early as I can. I’m not going to risk my body and health. I just finished a paving job that I should have done in a day and a bit, but it’s taken two and a bit days because of the heat. But people are very understanding. Nobody wants to be outside when it’s 46C.”

The heat has also driven Australians to cool off in pools in droves.

At the Alice Springs Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Australia’s Northern Territory, swimmers looking for a respite from the sweltering heat contributed to the pool’s busiest December.

“Obviously it’s very hot in Alice. Here at the pool, it’s been very busy. We love that. We’ve had the busiest December at the pool on record,” pool manager Simon Duke told The Guardian.

“For people, sometimes economically it’s a challenge to run an air-conditioner 24/7. Alice has a number of public places where they can come and cool off. The Alice Springs library and the pool are two places where all of the community has come together to enjoy a shared resource.

“Having said that, as a local you have to make the most of the early mornings. It is glorious from 5am to 8am, even in this sort of heat, to go for a run or a bike ride.”

High temperatures are not unusual in Australia during its arid southern hemisphere summer, with bushfires a common occurrence. But climate change has pushed up land and sea temperatures and led to more extremely hot days and severe fire seasons.

Among the towns experiencing their hottest temperatures on record Tuesday in South Australia state was tiny Tarcoola in the region’s far north, which reached 49 degrees.

The city of Port Augusta recorded a temperature of 48.9 degrees, almost one degree higher than its previous record set on February 7, 2009 – the same day Victoria state endured the devastating “Black Saturday” bushfires that left 173 dead in the nation’s worst natural disaster.

The desert town of Coober Pedy – where some residents live underground to escape the harsh conditions – equalled its temperature record of 47.4 degrees.

In the state’s capital Adelaide, where cycling’s Tour Down Under and the cricket One Day International between Australia and India were being held, athletes sweltered through a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees.

Australia’s creatures, already battered by a drought plaguing the east of the vast continent, are also feeling the heat.

Up to one million fish are believed to have died along the banks of a major river system, with authorities warning of more deaths to come as temperatures soar.

The New South Wales state government said it would install aerators in some waterways to keep the levels of oxygen up for fish to reduce the likelihood of more mass deaths.

Additional reporting by The Guardian