China’s Huawei Technologies has taken out full-page ads in major New Zealand newspapers in which they equate the idea of a ban on the company to a rugby tournament without the All Blacks.

The advertisement reads: “5G without Huawei is like rugby without New Zealand”, referring to the upcoming nationwide roll-out of the mobile technology.

National telecommunications network operator Spark has been temporarily banned from using Huawei equipment in the roll-out after New Zealand’s spy agency, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), warned it would pose “significant national security risks”.

Huawei has placed full page ads in New Zealand’s daily newspapers @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/gZ4t44d2GC — Jackson Williams (@jacksonw____) February 12, 2019

The advertisement, in newspapers owned by Stuff and The New Zealand Herald, also claims consumers may miss out on the latest technology and end up paying more.

Numerous governments around the world have long-standing concerns about Huawei’s relationship with China’s security and intelligence services. Its chief financial officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, is under house arrest in Canada, facing US charges of conspiring to violate sanctions on Iran.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dismissed claims the Huawei ban had any impact on diplomatic ties, and insisted New Zealand was not pushed into the decision by other countries.

Our relationship with China is a complex relationship and sometimes it will have its challenges

Jacinda Ardern

“Some of the issues of Huawei has been raised a couple of times. But actually the decision around 5G and how that is rolled out is governed by a regulation, a process that checks that whatever decision we make is in the best interest of New Zealanders data and security,” she said.

Countries that have raised concerns or issued bans on the use of Huawei 5G technology include the US, Australia, Japan, the UK, India, Germany and Italy.

Andrew Little, the minister responsible for the GCSB, said the company was not banned from operating in New Zealand, and the matter was between Huawei and Spark. Spark was taking time to collate information and advice about the company, Little said.

Huawei’s advertising blitz is designed to appeal to the average New Zealander, experts say, by invoking the national sport – and religion – rugby.

Huawei has repeatedly lobbied the government to explain why it has not been allowed to participate in the 5G roll-out, but the advertisements represent a significant escalation in efforts at a time when relations between China and New Zealand appear strained.

Andrew Bowater, Huawei New Zealand’s deputy managing director, said the government had not been willing to engage in any dialogue, and the company deserved an explanation.

“There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by Huawei presented and we strongly reject the notion that our business threatens New Zealand in any way. We deserve the opportunity to have our voice heard and to address any concerns in good faith,” Bowater said.

I have been issued with an invitation to visit China, that has not changed

Jacinda Ardern

Last year, Ardern’s first official visit to China was delayed indefinitely, and a major tourism function between the two countries has also been postponed, following reports China would not send any government MPs to the glitzy Wellington event.

Over the weekend, an Air New Zealand flight to China turned back to Auckland after five hours. Some reports suggested the “very unusual” incident was the result of a mention of the contested island of Taiwan in paperwork on-board the plane.

Ardern on Tuesday acknowledged there were ‘complexities’ in the relationship with China, but dismissed concerns of a rift with New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

“Our relationship with China is a complex relationship and sometimes it will have its challenges,” Ardern told TVNZ. “I have been issued with an invitation to visit China, that has not changed. We continue to find dates that would work.”

Opposition National Party leader Simon Bridges blamed Ardern and her deputy Winston Peters for “steadily deteriorating relations” with China, and said the ties were at the worst ever.

Additional reporting by Reuters