Chau Chak Wing at an event in 2015. Photo: Handout
Chinese-Australian billionaire Chau Chak Wing wins defamation case against Sydney newspaper which alleged he helped bribe UN official
- The decision coincides with mounting tensions between Canberra and Beijing rise over fears of Chinese influence in Australian politics
Huang Xiangmo with former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. Photo: Handout
Banned Chinese billionaire donor Huang Xiangmo says Australia is a ‘giant baby’
- Huang has played a significant role in Australian politics, as a huge donor to both major parties
- He was effectively blocked from re-entering Australia when his permanent residency visa was revoked
