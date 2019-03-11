New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: New Zealand Herald
China agrees to launch tourism campaign with New Zealand on March 29 after delaying it amid brewing tensions
- Bilateral relations were strained last year by Wellington’s ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei being involved in the country’s 5G roll-out
- But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stressed that economic ties remain strong
China calls ‘bunk’ on Huawei threat as Canada’s decision on Meng Wanzhou looms
- Chinese envoys ramp up support for telecom giant as United States maintains pressure to exclude company from 5G networks
Canada will decide on March 1 whether to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States. Photo: AP