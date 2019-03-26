George Pell. Photo: AFP
Australian journalists face fines, jail over coverage of convicted paedophile George Pell that breached gag order
- A series of suppression orders had prevented reporting details of the case against Pell since May 2018
- Some newspapers and media organisations ran headlines complaining that they were being censored
Topic | Australia
Video shows Cardinal George Pell being confronted by police in 2016 with accusations he sexually assaulted choirboys
- Pell is facing up to 50 years in jail after being convicted on five counts of sexual and indecent assault
- Footage shows Australian police interviewing the former Vatican treasurer in a room in Rome
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
