Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
Australasia

After Christchurch massacre, Jacinda Ardern insists Facebook has ‘more work to do’ despite its attempts to curb white nationalism and hate speech

  • Ardern said the goal was to limit harmful content ‘while preserving a free, open and secure internet’
  • Australia has warned social media executives they could be jailed for failing to remove extremist material
Topic |   Racism
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:56pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she leaves Friday prayers in Christchurch. Photo: AP
Australasia

New Zealand bans manifesto of accused Christchurch killer, igniting debate about censorship and free speech

  • Chief censor said document contains justification for acts of tremendous cruelty
  • Free speech advocates claim banning the manifesto is a step too far
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:23am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:38pm, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she leaves Friday prayers in Christchurch. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.