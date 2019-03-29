New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden gestures to relatives of victims of the mosque attacks during the national remembrance service, at Hagley Park in Christchurch. Photo: Reuters
Christchurch mosque victims’ names read out to silent crowd at New Zealand memorial
- Dozens of representatives of governments from around the world joined New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the remembrance service in Hagley Park
- Wearing a Maori cloak known as a kakahu during the service, said the world had to end the vicious cycle of extremism and that it needed a global effort
Topic | New Zealand shooting
