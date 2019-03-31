BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout
New Zealand doesn’t record hate crimes. Will the Christchurch mosque massacre change that?
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a Royal Commission, a powerful form of inquiry, into the attack
- A suspected white supremacist has been charged with murder and will appear in court again on April 5
Topic | New Zealand shooting
BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention
- Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
Topic | New Zealand shooting
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell