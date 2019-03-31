Channels

BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout
Australasia

New Zealand doesn’t record hate crimes. Will the Christchurch mosque massacre change that?

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered a Royal Commission, a powerful form of inquiry, into the attack
  • A suspected white supremacist has been charged with murder and will appear in court again on April 5
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:10pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:10pm, 31 Mar, 2019

BrentonTarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, in court. Photo: Handout
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out "intrusive" activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
Australasia

New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention

  • Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:33am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 27 Mar, 2019

Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
