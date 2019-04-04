Channels

Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars for failing to allow the "expeditious removal" of the offending material. Photo: AP
Australasia

Social media executives could be jailed for failure to remove extremist content under Australia’s new laws

  • Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars – or 10 per cent of global annual turnover
  • Technology companies, policy experts and lawyers pilloried the legislation, which was pushed through parliament in two days
Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:55am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03am, 4 Apr, 2019

Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars for failing to allow the “expeditious removal” of the offending material. Photo: AP
Malaysia launched a campaign to combat fake news. Photo: EPA
Explained

Explained: fake news in Asia

  • Several Asian countries rely heavily on social media for information, making them particularly vulnerable to the spread of fake news
Social media
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 11:00am, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Malaysia launched a campaign to combat fake news. Photo: EPA
