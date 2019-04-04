Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars for failing to allow the “expeditious removal” of the offending material. Photo: AP
Social media executives could be jailed for failure to remove extremist content under Australia’s new laws
- Platforms like Facebook and YouTube could face fines approaching billions of dollars – or 10 per cent of global annual turnover
- Technology companies, policy experts and lawyers pilloried the legislation, which was pushed through parliament in two days
Australia
