Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Christchurch massacre suspect appears in court, faces psychological test to determine whether he is fit to face trial on 50 murder charges
- Suspect appeared by audiovisual link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum-security prison
- Several relatives of victims were in the court getting their first glimpse of the man charged with the massacre
Topic | New Zealand shooting
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention
- Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
