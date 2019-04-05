Channels

Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Christchurch massacre suspect appears in court, faces psychological test to determine whether he is fit to face trial on 50 murder charges

  • Suspect appeared by audiovisual link from Auckland, where he is being held in isolation in a maximum-security prison
  • Several relatives of victims were in the court getting their first glimpse of the man charged with the massacre
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:58am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:58am, 5 Apr, 2019

Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, during his earlier court appearance on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
Australasia

New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention

  • Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:33am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 27 Mar, 2019

Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
