The Australian government wants to penalise university cheaters with up to two years in jail or hundreds of thousands of dollars in fine. File photo: Shutterstock
University cheaters in Australia face two years’ jail under radical plan
- Education minister says legislation would target cheating students and anyone who helps them cheat
- The government would have to win the next election to introduce the legislation
Topic | Education
The Australian government wants to penalise university cheaters with up to two years in jail or hundreds of thousands of dollars in fine. File photo: Shutterstock
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens