the growing anti-vaccine movement has seen a re-emergence of the disease. Photo: AFP
Measles outbreak spreads to Australia, prompting renewed campaign to promote education and vaccination
- An estimated 93.5 per cent of two-year-olds in Australia have received two doses of measles vaccine
Children with measles at a hospital in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Measles cases spike in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines as anti-vaxxers take to social media
- For the past two years, the Philippines and Indonesia have had the world’s second- and third-highest rates of measles, behind India
- Mistrust, fraud, religious and ethical concerns have fuelled rising anti-vaccine sentiment
