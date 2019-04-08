Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
New Zealand privacy official slams Facebook as ‘pathological liars who enable genocide’ in wake of Christchurch terror attack
- Privacy Commissioner John Edwards made the comments after Mark Zuckerberg recently rejected calls to introduce a delay in Facebook Live, saying it would interfere with the interactivity of live streaming
- ‘It is a technology that is capable of causing great harm,’ Edwards told local media
Topic | New Zealand
Facebook said it removed the video “within minutes” of being notified by New Zealand police. Photo: AP
