Alfred Keating, formerly of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Photo: Handout
Australasia

New Zealand naval officer on trial for placing secret camera in toilet at Washington DC embassy

  • The camera’s media card had traces of Keating’s DNA and his computer contained the camera’s driver and related software
  • Ahead of the trial, Alfred Keating tried to prevent the public from knowing his identity, arguing it could make it ‘difficult to obtain future employment’
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:15am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:16am, 9 Apr, 2019

Alfred Keating, formerly of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Photo: Handout
