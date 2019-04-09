Alfred Keating, formerly of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Photo: Handout
New Zealand naval officer on trial for placing secret camera in toilet at Washington DC embassy
- The camera’s media card had traces of Keating’s DNA and his computer contained the camera’s driver and related software
- Ahead of the trial, Alfred Keating tried to prevent the public from knowing his identity, arguing it could make it ‘difficult to obtain future employment’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
