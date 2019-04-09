Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. Photo: Handout
Did Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo try to buy his way to Australian citizenship? Former PM Malcolm Turnbull demands successor investigate allegations against immigration boss
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison had defended the government’s record, citing Turnbull’s foreign interference laws
China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters
China pressured authors to uncover Australian government secrets and conducted ‘foreign interference’, local media report
- Relations between the two nations have been fraught in recent times over fears of Chinese interference
