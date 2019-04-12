Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The substances injected include coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible. Photo: Handout
Australasia

In PNG, doctors warn botched penis enlargements have become a ‘nationwide problem’

  • Men are injecting substances including coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible
Topic |   Pacific nations
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:08am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:09am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The substances injected include coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Purported to be the burning rubbish pile on Warakum Junction Road, in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea, on to which 20-year-old Kepari Leniata was thrown in 2013. Photo: AFP
Long Reads

In Papua New Guinea, witch hunts, torture and murder are reactions to the modern world

  • Belief in sanguma, or black magic, has spread as infrastructure has improved and greater numbers of people are on the move
  • Accusations are being used to justify violence against women in a patriarchal society where advance is deemed threatening
Topic |   Crime
Roberta Staley

Roberta Staley  

Published: 9:00pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Purported to be the burning rubbish pile on Warakum Junction Road, in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea, on to which 20-year-old Kepari Leniata was thrown in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.