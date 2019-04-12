The substances injected include coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible. Photo: Handout
In PNG, doctors warn botched penis enlargements have become a ‘nationwide problem’
- Men are injecting substances including coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible
Topic | Pacific nations
The substances injected include coconut oil, baby oil, silicone and cooking oil and the side effects are serious, sometimes irreversible. Photo: Handout
Purported to be the burning rubbish pile on Warakum Junction Road, in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea, on to which 20-year-old Kepari Leniata was thrown in 2013. Photo: AFP
In Papua New Guinea, witch hunts, torture and murder are reactions to the modern world
- Belief in sanguma, or black magic, has spread as infrastructure has improved and greater numbers of people are on the move
- Accusations are being used to justify violence against women in a patriarchal society where advance is deemed threatening
Topic | Crime
Purported to be the burning rubbish pile on Warakum Junction Road, in Mount Hagen, Papua New Guinea, on to which 20-year-old Kepari Leniata was thrown in 2013. Photo: AFP