WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being handled by Metropolitan Police officers during his arrest outside the Ecuador embassy in London on April 11, 2019. Photo: Adrian Cotterill/Daily Dooh/Reuters
Father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange calls on Australia to bring him home
- John Shipton – who reportedly visited Assange every Christmas at the Ecuador embassy in London – said he was shocked to see his son’s condition
Julian Assange sports long hair and a beard in a December video conference. Photo: AFP
Ecuador’s president says Julian Assange ‘repeatedly violated’ asylum terms at London embassy, protests leak of private family photos
- Lenin Moreno said ‘photos of my bedroom’ and his family were circulated online but did not directly accuse WikiLeaks founder
- WikiLeaks said that Moreno’s remarks were in retribution for WikiLeaks having reported on corruption accusations against Moreno
