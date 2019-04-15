Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, February 27. Photo: Reuters
Australian media faces charges over convicted abuser Cardinal Pell trial, lawyer warns news reporting in jeopardy
- In total, 23 journalists and 13 news outlets face charges of aiding and abetting contempt of court by overseas media and breaching suppression orders aimed at ensuring Pell a fair trial
- Pell became the most senior Catholic cleric worldwide to be convicted of child sex abuse and was jailed for six years in February. He is awaiting an appeal
