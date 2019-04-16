Screen capture of Australian grandmother Karen Nettleton who was reunited with her grandchildren years after they were take to Syria by their Islamic State terrorist father. Photo: ABC - Four Corners
Children of notorious Australian terrorist reunited with grandmother in Syria refugee camp
- Two daughters – as well as their own children – and one son of the now-dead Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf were staying in a Kurdish controlled camp
- If the children can get out of Syria to an Australian embassy, they are likely to be given passports to return, as the government works with local aid organisations
Topic | Australia
Screen capture of Australian grandmother Karen Nettleton who was reunited with her grandchildren years after they were take to Syria by their Islamic State terrorist father. Photo: ABC - Four Corners