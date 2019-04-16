Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA
Australia accused of ‘siphoning’ millions from East Timor in oil revenue by stalling on treaty
- The March 2018 deal ruled that the small oil-dependent country owned 100 per cent of the Bayu-Undan fields, which have long been split 90-10 with Australia
- But Australia’s failure to ratify the deal by the May 18 federal election has led to the country claiming US$44 million from the field, and up to US$76 million if it’s not ratified by July
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA