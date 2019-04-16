New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fends off questions from the media about New Zealand Red Cross nurse Louisa Akavi. Photo: AFP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Red Cross at odds over naming of kidnapped nurse in Syria
- The New York Times, in conjunction with the Red Cross, revealed that Louisa Akavi, 63, had been abducted along with two Syrian colleagues on 13 October 2013
- The prime minister said she was aware of the organisation’s plan to reveal the nurse’s name, but she did not agree
Topic | New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fends off questions from the media about New Zealand Red Cross nurse Louisa Akavi. Photo: AFP