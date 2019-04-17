Channels

Police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand after the March 15 shootings that left 50 dead. Photo: AP Photo
Australasia

New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered a month after mosque massacre

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said security agencies believe the medium level ‘accurately reflects our current status’
Topic |   New Zealand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:59pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:59pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Armed police officers stand guard outside Al Noor mosque where more than 40 people were killed by a suspected white supremacist on March 15. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Six face court for sharing footage, images of New Zealand mosque massacre

  • The country’s chief censor banned both the live-streamed footage of the attack and the manifesto written and released by accused killer Brenton Harrison Tarrant
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:27pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:37pm, 15 Apr, 2019

