Police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand after the March 15 shootings that left 50 dead. Photo: AP Photo
New Zealand disarms police as terror threat level lowered a month after mosque massacre
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said security agencies believe the medium level ‘accurately reflects our current status’
Topic | New Zealand
Police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand after the March 15 shootings that left 50 dead. Photo: AP Photo
Armed police officers stand guard outside Al Noor mosque where more than 40 people were killed by a suspected white supremacist on March 15. Photo: Reuters
Six face court for sharing footage, images of New Zealand mosque massacre
- The country’s chief censor banned both the live-streamed footage of the attack and the manifesto written and released by accused killer Brenton Harrison Tarrant
Topic | New Zealand shooting
Armed police officers stand guard outside Al Noor mosque where more than 40 people were killed by a suspected white supremacist on March 15. Photo: Reuters