Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bill Shorten, leader of Australia’s opposition, speaks on April 18 in Darwin. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Australia election: pay hits, health care debated over holiday weekend

  • Opposition hopeful Bill Shorten took aim at proposed pay cuts to low-paid workers on the campaign trail over the Easter break
  • Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, was focused on announcing clinical trails to remote and regional areas
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 5:11pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:10pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bill Shorten, leader of Australia’s opposition, speaks on April 18 in Darwin. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Opposition leader Bill Shorten. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Bill Shorten could be Australia’s next prime minister. He once described Donald Trump as ‘barking mad’

  • Shorten’s party goes into the 2019 election campaign as a firm favourite, having led the conservative coalition in most opinion polls in past three years
  • He described Trump’s popularity as the ‘ultimate protest vote’ and warned that Australia should pursue policies of fairness and equality
Topic |   Asia elections
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:06am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Opposition leader Bill Shorten. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.