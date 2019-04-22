Some of the nine limestone stacks that make up the landmark known as the 12 Apostles. Two lifesavers died rescuing a tourist from these waters on Sunday. Photo: AP
Australian father and son life-savers die saving tourist in huge swell near popular Twelve Apostles
- Ross and Andrew Powell drowned on Sunday after their life-saving boat overturned in the two-metre surf
- The tourist, whose nationality or name has not been released, had been wading at the mouth of a river when he got into trouble
Topic | Australia
