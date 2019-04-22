Channels

Some of the nine limestone stacks that make up the landmark known as the 12 Apostles. Two lifesavers died rescuing a tourist from these waters on Sunday. Photo: AP
Australasia

Australian father and son life-savers die saving tourist in huge swell near popular Twelve Apostles

  • Ross and Andrew Powell drowned on Sunday after their life-saving boat overturned in the two-metre surf
  • The tourist, whose nationality or name has not been released, had been wading at the mouth of a river when he got into trouble
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:09pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:10pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Some of the nine limestone stacks that make up the landmark known as the 12 Apostles. Two lifesavers died rescuing a tourist from these waters on Sunday. Photo: AP
