Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Private Fred Goon (centre), seen in a 1917 photo dated four days before he boarded a troop ship bound for Europe, and his parents, Elizabeth Johnson and Louey Fong Goon. Photos: SCMP graphic / Golden Dragon Museum / Courtesy Young family
Australasia

‘Not substantially European’: the Chinese Anzacs who fought for Australia in first world war had to fight racism first

  • The author’s great-uncle, Fred Goon, was among some 250 Chinese-Australians who fought in World War 1, defying a ban on non-white recruits
  • Goon, who was gassed on the Western Front, was rejected eight times before he successfully enlisted – and he may have walked 700km (435 miles) to do so
Topic |   History
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 3:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Private Fred Goon (centre), seen in a 1917 photo dated four days before he boarded a troop ship bound for Europe, and his parents, Elizabeth Johnson and Louey Fong Goon. Photos: SCMP graphic / Golden Dragon Museum / Courtesy Young family
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.